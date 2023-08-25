Create New Account
Analysis and Reasoning why the Wildfire destruction of Lahaina, Maui was not from Nature
Joseph Daoud
Published Yesterday

Analysis and Reasoning why the Wildfire destruction of Lahaina, Maui was not a natural wildfire. In my opinion and analysis this "wildfire" was a direct energy weapon using either laser  or high energy microwave directed beams technology.

scienceclimate changedewmauiwildfireslahainamicrowave energy

