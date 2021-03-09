Ban Bulletproof Vests - Biden's Health Secretary

Bill Would Make New York First State to Ban Bulletproof VestsA New York lawmaker is attempting to seize body armor from civilians and would make it illegal to buy the protective gear in the state.The bill from assemblymember Jonathan G. Jacobson (D.) would outlaw the sale and possession of body armor in the state of New York. The bill would require residents who own a bulletproof vest to turn them over to police within 15 days of the bill becoming law. It would make New York the first state to ban the purchase or possession of bulletproof vests for law-abiding residents.Rand Paul Hammers Biden’s Transgender Nominee on Child Surgery, SterilizationSen. Rand Paul hammered President Joe Biden’s transgender nominee for a top position at the Department of Health and Human Services.Paul, a Kentucky doctor, pressed nominee Rachel Levine about the danger to children of “transgender” therapies. The dangers include bone-damaging drugs, sterilization, voice changes, and cosmetic surgery of the genitals. Paul compared the surgeries to primitive female genital mutilation, dubbed FGM.Number of Witches in U.S. on the Rise, May Surpass 1.5 MillionA report in the Christian Post contends that the number of witches (and Wiccans) has dramatically increased since the 1990s, to the degree that there may be at least 1.5 million witches in the United States, which is higher than the 1.4 million mainline Presbyterians."[T]he practice of witchcraft has grown significantly in recent decades; those who identify as witches has risen concurrently with the rise of the 'witch aesthetic,'" reported the Christian Post in October, citing data from Quartz, a Trinity College study, and the Pew Research Center.Despite resigning, Julie Payette still qualifies for perks such as a $149,484 annual pension for lifeJulie Payette submitted her resignation as Governor General on Thursday, but despite leaving early due to a workplace scandal she’ll still qualify for a lifetime pension of at least $149,484 per year.The lifetime annuity is set out in legislation called the Governor General’s Act and it applies to anyone who has held the office, regardless of how they leave it. It rises slowly over time, currently standing at $149,484.The CBC is a Propaganda Tool for the Left Wing Social ActivistsThe tax supported CBC is a tool for left wing social activists to indoctrinate the Canadian public.It collects $1.7 billion each year from the federal government to promote its left wing ideological objective which most definitely does not reflect the views of most Canadians. It does so, even though the Broadcasting Act, which was updated in September, 2018, specifically states in Section 3(l)(i) that broadcasters are required to provide a balance of information and in Section 3(l)(iv) that the CBC must provide a reasonable opportunity for the Canadian public to be exposed to differing views on matters of public concern. The CBC is operating outside its mandate.Air passengers to Canada required to pay for C$2,000 hotel quarantineAll air travellers to Canada will be obliged to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense for at least three days on arrival, under strict new travel restrictions announced by Justin Trudeau in response to new variants of the coronavirus.