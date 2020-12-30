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Fauci Gets Vaccinated
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343 views • December 30, 2020
The 4:00 to 4:30 time slot talks about the research over the years and the culmination of years of research.
The Overlord Doctor allegedly gets a covid vaccination, days after claiming to having given Santa Claus one. Several problems with that story: 1) is that government endorsement of a religious character; 2) is that cultural appropriation; & 3) does that mean the Good Ole Boy Doctor travelled without being vaccinated, infecting Santa and thus now a billion children?? Stay tuned, I have more coming from the 'good' doctor's mouth !!!!
The Overlord Doctor allegedly gets a covid vaccination, days after claiming to having given Santa Claus one. Several problems with that story: 1) is that government endorsement of a religious character; 2) is that cultural appropriation; & 3) does that mean the Good Ole Boy Doctor travelled without being vaccinated, infecting Santa and thus now a billion children?? Stay tuned, I have more coming from the 'good' doctor's mouth !!!!
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