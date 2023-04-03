JP Update on Ancient Library at Military Base Revealing History of Arks on Earth

Michael Salla





Apr 3, 2023





In his latest update, my US Army Insider, JP, was taken inside an underground library in a US military base where he visited a mysterious Aisle 10. It contained ancient Sumerian records about how large Space Arks operate and their use of probes to gather intelligence on the level of civilization development at any historical period. JP further added that we are in the midst of a surge of orb sightings from Arks, which are activating all over our solar system, including subterranean areas on Earth.





JP responds to questions about a recent paper written by Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, Head of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, and Harvard University Professor Avi Loeb, who speculate that recent UFO sightings may be orbs originating from alien motherships (aka Arks) in our solar system. In his update, JP further stated that the orbs could have deadly consequences for those that get too close.





He asserts that these orbs and motherships they originate from were well known to the ancients, who knew that only individuals with the right genetics and consciousness could safely approach and interact with the orbs. The orbs contain an organic and/or artificial intelligence designed to protect themselves from those that get too close. JP’s answer further reveals why he and other contactees have been recruited into the US military since they have the right genetics and consciousness to safely interact with orbs emanating from the Arks/motherships and other ancient artifacts found around the Earth, which in many cases are connected to Inner Earth Civilizations.





For more articles and interviews on JP’s Missions and Updates, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/





