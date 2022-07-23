Operation Scorpio #119 - 23 July 2022 - Guest: Journeyman Jack Abercrombie

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Live from Ecuador! Journeyman Jack Abercrombie, Scorpio's expat friend and businessman who helps people relocate to Ecuador (www.journmanjack.com) joins the show to discuss the globalist poisoning of the indigenous people through the jewbonic jew jab and the covert Chinese power controlling Ecuador.