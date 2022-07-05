Scam Alert! Ukraine Demands $750 Billion...For 'Reconstruction'!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
As Ukraine continues to lose ground in the east, its leaders are inexplicably demanding three-quarters of a trillion dollars to "reconstruct" areas controlled by Russia. Once widely considered the most corrupt country in Europe, Western leaders have already dumped in billions with zero oversight. Will they keep writing checks? Also today, Saudis laugh at Biden's request for more oil. And...JP Morgan warns of $380/barrel oil.