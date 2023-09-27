30 YEARS AGO DR. ROBERT WILLNER EXPOSED FAUCI AND THE AIDS GENOCIDE

They didn't listen back then any better than they do now it would seem.More videos exposing truth right this way:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/





An 1895 train crash leads a lady to explore the tunnels beneath the city of Paris. What she saw

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UjMcmU48CrlI/

The Porn Star Predator Pedophile

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gqWB69uF2rwK/

Vax Injured Nurse Cries, we need help, we are dying! She figured it out too late.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/05DOrpGogTN1/

WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election And Says Americans Must Be Ruled By Global Elite

https://www.bitchute.com/video/af8KBILwLiKg/

72000 pairs of DNA from the mother. 72000 pairs of DNA from the father is the 144,000 in the bible

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2LP7GpnTrpns/

There are so many things that have been hidden from us. Are these really space craft of old?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJsMhofhLvLi/

It is not what they are telling us about the Oct. 4th test - it is what they are not telling us

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1MuUIvoQvpA/

Video of the "Ice Wall" from 1927

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxwnkKFG520g/

Will the🧞FEMA test Oct. 4th trigger a🧟‍♂️Zombie Apocalypse? Fact checkers say no. (Uh oh)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eRY8dJGUXyz8/

Digging up another of our giant ancestors

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZTNIWVvUySL/

Can they turn people into zombies via 5G and 'injections' Yes. Will they do it Oct 4th?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaLLuKX9WfaF/

They intend to do this people -The movie Armageddon talks about population control

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ha69yPNZ9dV/

Mom rips fag flag off history teachers wall - tells her "I am teaching my son to be a man"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yFcQ4kHleF5/

We are energy. Recharge your batteries by grounding - check this out

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXJRmEClfh2o/

The Demise of Vaccinated Social Media ''Influencers'' They killed themselves for a few bucks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUGDgUfD0GjO/

Right out of 1984: NYC has started spraying neighborhoods for West Nile Virus - no advace warning

https://www.bitchute.com/video/69q1JwGr2tmQ/

What if I told you the earth could support over 150 billion people? Overpopulation is 🐂💩

https://www.bitchute.com/video/87jy5SsGxxqI/

Ego prefers ignorance to knowledge and that is a very dangerous thing. It will kill us.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U2Zd2HPiW324/

5G and Programming the horde - A look at the zombie🧟‍♂️🧞phenomenon and the Mark Of The Beast

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5AcdjGwbLEx/

He is not CIA he is an actor in a movie called 'Alien Overlords'. This is the full movie

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDgCPGmBhBuO/

1958 Encyclopedia Americana - The Firmament Defined

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3WHYKK8ykMX/

THE LUCIFERIAN CONTRACT (FOR FAME) - Will MAKE YOU LOSE YOUR MIND & SPIRIT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wlay97dleQCs/





We have all seen the Spinners, Twitcher's and Stretchers but what is causing it? Could it be this?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qhEGEDkzqpZ/

UK Blade Runner Removes New, Extra Armored ULEZ Depopulation Spy Camera

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjevMiNQ5qJK/

Former Walmart Worker Blows The Whistle-The fiasco at the border is really about selling children

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y72awRLiHG1o/

The Marburg Zombie Apocalypse to be triggered in October - Real or Fake? You decide.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxF1PkSTWe43/

Video proof of giants walking among us

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bnpTL08FBho/

THE OLD WORLD HAD FREE ENERGY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HaQmdvFgsgkQ/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/