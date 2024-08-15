BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Smart aggroooo ~ Augmented Human capabilities w/ data cubes
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
8 months ago

https://library.oarcloud.noaa.gov/noaa_documents.lib/OAR/OWAQ/Weather_Modification_Project/FY24/Q3/2024COG-1.pdf

.

https://www.ll.mit.edu/about/history/sage-semi-automatic-ground-environment-air-defense-system

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317746676_Fast_lightweight_reconfiguration_of_virtual_constellation_for_obtaining_of_earth_observation_big_data

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653522020082

cisco control plane

https://www.networktut.com/control-plane-policing-copp-tutorial

smart agriculture sensor networks

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168169915002379

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Various-applications-where-biosensors-have-been-used-Picture-adapted-from-76_fig3_352378597

cisco router

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Mycelial-networks-in-woodland-A-Map-of-a-mycelial-cord-network-of-Phanerochaete_fig1_339423532

GEO satellites and "NOCC"

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11036-019-01275-x

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Wireless-sensor-networks-WSNs-for-smart-and-precision-agriculture-a-Schematic_fig5_351722788

.

https://nikenoor.com/pages/contact

https://amrcommunityexchange.org/

cisco control plane

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10058615/

.

https://www.airswift.com/blog/human-augmentation

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4591/33/1/43

Motor imagery (MI)—signals that occur during the imagination of performing motor movements;

Visual imagery (VI)—signals that occur during the visual representation of objects in the absence of appropriate real visual stimuli;

.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/demystifying-earth-observation-multi-billion-market-ravichandran

internet of behaviors

Earth observation (EO) big data

.

https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/biohybrid-robots-are-next-revolution-that-incorporate-living-organisms-into-robots-to-optimize-their-performances/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166921001968

defense darpa bio hybrid

Keywords
trump20242030covid
