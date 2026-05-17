Our greatest ally is not even technically our ally - Zionist one way scam - says Tyler Oliveira

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😊✡️ ‘Not even technically our ally’: YouTuber torches US-Zionist one-way street scam
The US funneled 317 billion dollars in aid to Israel from 1951 to 2022 – even though the US and Israel don’t have a formal mutual defense treaty, says Tyler Oliveira.
👉 “Our greatest ally is not even technically our ally,” notes the YouTuber, pointing out that the US has formal mutual defense treaties with all 32 NATO members, which obligate the US to come to their defense and vice versa.
But with Israel, its not a two-way street.
💬 “We provide them with the most advanced weapons on earth. And American troops die in conflicts to uphold Israeli interests. All without a formal obligation for Israel to defend the US.”