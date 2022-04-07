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Endless Bioweapon Destruction: 15 Fully Vaxxed Tennis Players Drop Out of Miami Open
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2644 views • April 07, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Vaccines are causing blistering and extreme illness amongst world class athletes, as governments around the world try to crack down on vaccine mandates. Dr. Stella Immanuel joined the Stew Peters Show to talk about the importance of prayer, weekly ivermectin treatments, and more. Dr. Immanuel detailed the supplements that help to protect against the bioweapon, prayers to fight the fear of the plandemic, and the importance of being prepared to face further disasters from the attack on America.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1009mu-endless-bioweapon-destruction-15-fully-vaxxed-tennis-players-drop-out-of-mi.html
Vaccines are causing blistering and extreme illness amongst world class athletes, as governments around the world try to crack down on vaccine mandates. Dr. Stella Immanuel joined the Stew Peters Show to talk about the importance of prayer, weekly ivermectin treatments, and more. Dr. Immanuel detailed the supplements that help to protect against the bioweapon, prayers to fight the fear of the plandemic, and the importance of being prepared to face further disasters from the attack on America.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1009mu-endless-bioweapon-destruction-15-fully-vaxxed-tennis-players-drop-out-of-mi.html
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