Airstrike on Iranian state TV during broadcast, at Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB) - killing 18 people
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
169 views • 1 day ago

The Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike on the building of the Iranian state broadcaster, Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB). (another video close up outside the destroyed building, too short to post) (Broadcast resumed from the Iranian Radio and Television building,  showing this woman in a photo) 

💥🇮🇷 Israeli strike on Iran’s state broadcaster. They are already back on air.

A post found after: 

Iranian state TV and radio 'about to disappear', Israeli defence minister says.

Adding: The attack on the Iranian state television office killed 18 people. Thumbnail is strike on bldg.

Adding:  

Elon Musk activated Starlink over Iranian territory on June 13, the same day Israel began attacking Iran. The system was used by Mossad agents and saboteurs to attack Iranian air defense systems in order to prepare the ground for future Israeli Air Force fighter strikes, as well as to carry out terrorist attacks using modified Spike missile launchers launched over the internet.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
