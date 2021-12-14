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NEW PFIZER DOCS REVEAL UNSEEN HARMS
Thanks to the legal action of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the FDA has been forced to release Pfizer’s Covid vaccine trial data. Despite just 12k of some 451,000 pages have been released, already these documents reveal previously undisclosed reported injuries and deaths.
To read the Pfizer documents: https://phmpt.org/
#PHMPT #COMIRNATY #UNSEENHARMS