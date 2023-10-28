Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 28 October 2023 Little Bourke Street
Part 1 of two videos of the rally this day, this one showing the action along Little Bourke Street and the speeches at the MYER walkway crossing. These guys are in it for the long haul, calling out evil entities, calling out for justice.

Keywords
freedomjusticerallymelbournespeechesevil entitiesmyerlittle bourke street

