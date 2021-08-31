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Apartheid, Ghetto or Enslavement - Your Choice.
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120 views • August 31, 2021
To see Dr Coleman's other videos, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
In this video, 'Apartheid, Ghetto or Enslavement', international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, explains the choices we must make now that the future is on our doorstep. Dr Vernon Coleman's latest book 'Endgame' is available on Amazon.
In this video, 'Apartheid, Ghetto or Enslavement', international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, explains the choices we must make now that the future is on our doorstep. Dr Vernon Coleman's latest book 'Endgame' is available on Amazon.
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