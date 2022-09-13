Situation Update, Sep 13, 2022 - Consumer demand collapses as global economy IMPLODES, factories SHUTTER

0:00 Intro
3:20 Intel
17:17 Logistics
24:50 Bug Out Bags
37:07 She Blinded Me With Science
39:50 Mikki Willis
- Brighteon.com targeted by pro-Ukraine psyops propagandists
- World governments and corporations are preparing for YEARS of global warfare
- Toyota shuts down Sienna minivan production
- Denver handing out free BUGOUT BAGS to residents
- Ship cargo demand is imploding as consumer demand plummets
- Electrolux (2nd largest appliance maker in the world) is shutting production lines
- 58% of German companies may not survive energy inflation / scarcity
- 60% of UK manufacturers face closure
- Widespread civil unrest coming to Europe this winter
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
