Situation Update, Sep 13, 2022 - Consumer demand collapses as global economy IMPLODES, factories SHUTTER

0:00 Intro

3:20 Intel

17:17 Logistics

24:50 Bug Out Bags

37:07 She Blinded Me With Science

39:50 Mikki Willis





- Brighteon.com targeted by pro-Ukraine psyops propagandists

- World governments and corporations are preparing for YEARS of global warfare

- Toyota shuts down Sienna minivan production

- Denver handing out free BUGOUT BAGS to residents

- Ship cargo demand is imploding as consumer demand plummets

- Electrolux (2nd largest appliance maker in the world) is shutting production lines

- 58% of German companies may not survive energy inflation / scarcity

- 60% of UK manufacturers face closure

- Widespread civil unrest coming to Europe this winter







