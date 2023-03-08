Create New Account
Todd Callender & Maria Zeee - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!
Ezekiel34
Published 21 hours ago
march 8th 2023

Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defense documents.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

https://www.zeeemedia.com


globalistrockefellerilluminativaxpfizercontrol freaksde-populationmrnaezek34tierney

