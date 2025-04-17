BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Make Them Suffer’s Nick McLernon - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 564
3 weeks ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nick McLernon, guitarist of the metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Like Moths to Flames, Windwake, and Aviana. Make Them Suffer is currently supporting their newest self-titled album.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Jackson USA Soloist (6-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXPMDo

Seymour Duncan JB Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6ynj2V

FU-Tone Bridge - https://www.fu-tone.com/

Jackson Pro Series Soloist SL2A (6-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPQMeO

Bare Knuckle Silo Pickups - https://tidd.ly/4lvVAPs

Gotoh Hardware - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyOoDo

Josh Smith Signature Jackson (7-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjADVM

Bare Knuckle Impulse Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3RhQtV9

EverTune Bridge - https://tidd.ly/3YqIf0Q

D’Addario NYXL 6-string (.74–.13) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55yrO9

D’Addario NYXL 7-string (.84–.13) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kO96Ln

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKO6ej

Seymour Duncan PowerStage 170 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzmMr5

Shure GLXD16 Wireless Tuner System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLrMAA

Behringer X32 Digital Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyOoDj

Behringer S32 Digital Stage Box Splitters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjADRP

Sennheiser In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raLMAQ


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 21, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MAKE THEM SUFFER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/makethemsufferau

Instagram - https://instagram.com/makethemsuffer

Twitter - https://twitter.com/makethemsuffer


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:53 Guitars

10:54 Pedalboard

13:53 Rig


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersmake them suffermake them suffer digital tour busmake them suffer gear mastersmake them suffer gearmake them suffer rigmake them suffer interviewmake them suffer bandnick mclernon guitaristnick mclernon guitarmake them suffer guitaristmake them suffer guitarmake them suffer metalcoresharptone recordsmake them suffer deathcoreguitar rig rundownmetalcore guitar gearmetal rig rundownmetalcore rig rundown
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:53Guitars

10:54Pedalboard

13:53Rig




