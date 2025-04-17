Make Them Suffer’s Nick McLernon - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 564

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nick McLernon, guitarist of the metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Like Moths to Flames, Windwake, and Aviana. Make Them Suffer is currently supporting their newest self-titled album.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Jackson USA Soloist (6-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXPMDo

Seymour Duncan JB Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6ynj2V

FU-Tone Bridge - https://www.fu-tone.com/

Jackson Pro Series Soloist SL2A (6-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPQMeO

Bare Knuckle Silo Pickups - https://tidd.ly/4lvVAPs

Gotoh Hardware - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyOoDo

Josh Smith Signature Jackson (7-string) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjADVM

Bare Knuckle Impulse Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3RhQtV9

EverTune Bridge - https://tidd.ly/3YqIf0Q

D’Addario NYXL 6-string (.74–.13) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55yrO9

D’Addario NYXL 7-string (.84–.13) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kO96Ln

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKO6ej

Seymour Duncan PowerStage 170 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzmMr5

Shure GLXD16 Wireless Tuner System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLrMAA

Behringer X32 Digital Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyOoDj

Behringer S32 Digital Stage Box Splitters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjADRP

Sennheiser In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raLMAQ





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 21, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:53 Guitars

10:54 Pedalboard

13:53 Rig





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





