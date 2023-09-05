The Tribal Voice

During our Saturday Freedom rally last Saturday (2 September 2023) we happened to notice that St Paul's Cathedral had placed a giant political banner on the Cathedral wall promoting the "yes" vote. It seems that the church's leadership is indeed compromised, and possibly even under the authority of the Freemason society. We had a right to be angry and to call this hypocrisy out. In this video, two earlier videos are spliced in, showing Aboriginal elders (19 August 2023) speaking from the heart (unlike the banner), to present a true case for the First People. Watch to the end, when St Paul's gets twelve "shames".