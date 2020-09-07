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Facebook COVID Meme
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26 views • September 07, 2020
A short critique of Facebook COVID Memes. Memes oversimplify the issues and usually consist of a straw man argument that almost no one who disagrees with the Meme maker actually makes. Often loaded terms such as "conspiracy theory," "anti-science," "Trump," "Far Right" and so forth are thrown in. The Meme then ridicules the straw man argument.
The CDC's grossly contradictory pneumonia and influenza death numbers are discussed briefly as one example of substantive issues that should be discussed instead of Memes. For more details and references, see: The CDC's Contradictory Death Numbers https://tinyurl.com/y4empg8n
The CDC's grossly contradictory pneumonia and influenza death numbers are discussed briefly as one example of substantive issues that should be discussed instead of Memes. For more details and references, see: The CDC's Contradictory Death Numbers https://tinyurl.com/y4empg8n
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