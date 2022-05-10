People in Zhengzhou Rush To Grab Supplies After the Announcement of a One-Week Lockdown

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05/03/2022 Zhengzhou announced a 7 days lockdown, people rushed to grab supplies, and the roads were congested. Foxconn said that the park will carry out closed-loop production and will not affect production capacity. Some people in Shanghai found that the management committee not only secretly hid supplies, but also wanted to smuggle them out in the middle of the night, perhaps trying to resell them at high prices.