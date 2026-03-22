Ep. 1949: How Do We Keep Our Founding Principles Relevant?

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I've done a brief rant, narrated an article, presented my commentary & played a song:
* How Do We Keep Our Founding Principles Relevant?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/how-do-we-keep-our-founding-principles-relevant-6000439?ea_src=frontpage&ea_med=section-1
* Dead Can Dance - Our Day Will Come
https://deadcandance.bandcamp.com/album/our-day-will-come?search_item_id%3D168395103%26search_item_type%3Da%26search_match_part%3D%253F%26search_page_id%3D5249895308%26search_page_no%3D0%26search_rank%3D2
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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#FoundingPrinciples #FoundingFathers #Liberty #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance