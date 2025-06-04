© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA officer claims CIA involvement in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian bombers.
Zelensky labeled a "CIA puppet" operating via the U.S. State Department.
CIA agents in embassies identified as Foreign Service Specialists to manage dual pay.
Drone attacks occurred post-peace talks, possibly escalating tensions with Russia