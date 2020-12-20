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Global Alert News - #280 - Dane Wigington
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88 views • December 20, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 19, 2020. (picture taken over Newberry Florida)
Twitter announced this week "any false or misleading information about CV19 vaccines will be deleted". In other words, anything TRUTHFUL about the vaccines. Tony "the rat" Fauci lying and flip-flopping. Julian Assange asked Trump for a pardon. Latest climate manipulation. Sun dimming + vitamin D blocking artificial clouds
Twitter announced this week "any false or misleading information about CV19 vaccines will be deleted". In other words, anything TRUTHFUL about the vaccines. Tony "the rat" Fauci lying and flip-flopping. Julian Assange asked Trump for a pardon. Latest climate manipulation. Sun dimming + vitamin D blocking artificial clouds
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