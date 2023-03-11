https://gettr.com/post/p2azq663f54

03/09/2023 Grant Stinchfield of Real America’s Voice replayed Mr. Miles Guo’s warning to the world in 2017 that the CCP would drag the world into darkness. Mr. Miles Guo also shared the CCP’s pandemic plan with the American intelligence agencies, but he was ignored, resulting in 1 million American deaths during the COVID pandemic.





03/09/2023 “真正美国声音”的格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德重播了郭文贵先生2017年对世界发出的警告，中共将给整个世界带来黑暗，并将中共病毒疫情的情报交给了美国情报部门，但是却被忽视了，导致了百万美国人在中共病毒大流行中死亡。



