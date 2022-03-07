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Behavioral Insights, Shocking Cynical And Callous
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11 views • March 07, 2022
Behavioural Insights, Shocking Cynical And Callous
Prof. David Halpern working with the UK Government using Applied Behavioural Psychology thinks he can change peoples thinking and they / we wont realise they have done it.
https://rumble.com/vwpka1-behavioural-insights-shocking-cynical-and-callous.html
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News Team. The show goes out live three times a week at 1pm (GMT) Monday, Wednesday, Friday. More on the web site www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/vw8y2f-uk-column-news-2nd-march-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*******************
Ch4 Prof. David Halpern: - https://bit.ly/3hveoOO
BIT Report: - https://bit.ly/3ps2cCY
GAABS: - https://gaabs.org/
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Reptile, Disregarding, Human Beings
Prof. David Halpern working with the UK Government using Applied Behavioural Psychology thinks he can change peoples thinking and they / we wont realise they have done it.
https://rumble.com/vwpka1-behavioural-insights-shocking-cynical-and-callous.html
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News Team. The show goes out live three times a week at 1pm (GMT) Monday, Wednesday, Friday. More on the web site www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/vw8y2f-uk-column-news-2nd-march-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*******************
Ch4 Prof. David Halpern: - https://bit.ly/3hveoOO
BIT Report: - https://bit.ly/3ps2cCY
GAABS: - https://gaabs.org/
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Reptile, Disregarding, Human Beings
Keywords
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