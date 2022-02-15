The Post Pandemic Church

We are entering what is known as the "Post ++demic Church" age. What will it look like? What will our influence be? Will those who have left ever come back?



There is a lot of uncertainty... but one thing we know for sure. It will never be the same again.



Larry discusses the dangers of trying to "sew" patches on old wineskins. It simply will not work. We need new wineskins!



www.LarryRagland.com

Follow our podcasts as well.

"The Big Picture with Larry Ragland"

and "The Voice of the Remnant with Larry Ragland" wherever you get your podcasts.



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Thanks.

Larry Ragland