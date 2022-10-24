Dr. Ariyana Love: Vaccine Hydras are Turning Humans into an Alien Hybrid Species

Dr. Ariyana Love, a holisitic doctor from Finland said: "Hydras and Parasites absolutely ARE in the vaccine, and are being used to turn HUMANS into a new HYBRID species" (0:30)

This video is unpacked in the PREVIEW of Our October 28, 2021 Blog - posted near the bottom of the article at the following link: TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses There is some VERY IMPORTANT additional information in that Blog that you will NOT find in the video.

This is a clip from the ORIGINAL Stew Peters video, with the advertising removed. We are not promoting that show, but this was an EPIC and very important episode, one that EVERYONE needs to see! This episode was published on October 27, 2021 and now has more than a quarter million views - but the CRITICAL and very CREDIBLE FACTS presented in the video are being HIDDEN from the global population. GET fully informed! - before injecting yourself.

The emergence of "black-eyed COVID babies" - the offspring of parents who had taken the covid injection, IS PROOF... of a genetic change taking place. Their SUPERHUMAN strength - being able to hold their heads up shortly after birth - testifies to a genetic alteration. This is easy to verify - as more videos of the black-eyed babies circulate.



We edited the scrolling message at the bottom of the video the best We could.

Our videos on Brighteon are NOT monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by the Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.

