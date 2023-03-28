REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER SEVENTEEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—TODAY’S SHOW PROMISES TO BE BOTH EDUCATIONAL AND RIVETING AS WE DIG DEEP INTO THE SCRIPTURES TO DISCOVER A NEW WORLD RELIGION THAT WILL EMERGE DURING THE GREAT TRIBULATION, QUESTIONS SUCH AS WHO IS THE HEAD OF THIS RELIGION, WHAT WILL THIS NEW RELIGION ENTAIL, AND WHERE WILL ITS HEADQUARTERS BE STATIONED AND SO MUCH MORE WILL BE INVESTIGATED DURING THIS EXCITING SEGMENT OF THE APOCALYPTIC BOOK OF REVELATION.
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-52-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Seventeen-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1g27mb
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.