THE INVISIBLE THREAT TO INFANTS INSIDE THE HOME

New research shows infants in high-radiation homes face up to three times more risk of motor and cognitive delays from everyday EMF exposure. From Wi-Fi routers to Bluetooth devices, invisible radiation is flooding our environments. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the latest science, NIH’s past findings, and why a lack of research keeps families in the dark about the risks EMF’s pose to their families.