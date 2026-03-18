Silver Forecast CRASHES! Energy Crisis Crushes Industrial Demand.

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- Silver outlook revised downward as war-driven energy crisis undermines previously strong industrial demand assumptions globally.
- Strait of Hormuz closure drives oil surge, disrupting manufacturing, energy supply chains, and global production capacity.
- Key industries including AI data centers, automotive, electronics, and solar face cancellations, delays, and reduced output.
- Industrial demand collapse outweighs bullish factors like inflation, military demand, and currency debasement in near term.
- Long-term bullish stance maintained, with strategy focused on accumulation during downturn and eventual monetary recovery ahead.
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