Silver Forecast CRASHES! Energy Crisis Crushes Industrial Demand.

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- Long-term bullish stance maintained, with strategy focused on accumulation during downturn and eventual monetary recovery ahead.

- Industrial demand collapse outweighs bullish factors like inflation, military demand, and currency debasement in near term.

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