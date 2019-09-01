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The Cross Upon the Self
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35 views • September 01, 2019
Matthew 16:24-25 (KJV)
24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
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Another Moment of Truth
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24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
Find out more about targeted individual's at:
Another Moment of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmEE6aOx3ZRT-YfbIQJ7j6Q
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