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There is no doubt about it, The COVID 19 vaxx CON is a depopulation operation.
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260 views • January 31, 2022
The world wide genocide of humans using the COVID CON was planned years ago. We are all in grave danger. it will take guns not trucks to stop these satanic murderers.
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