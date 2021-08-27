FREEDOM ONLY EXISTS IF YOU USE IT

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"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
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MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Australian Tourism Ad in 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iuhsLu3jER6U/
The PLANNEDEMIC is almost over - Resistance to the Vaxx is overwhelming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrq1s0F30zbM/
The Covid rule that may be in place 'for years' even after lockdowns
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/the-covid-rule-that-may-be-in-place-for-years-even-after-lockdowns/ar-AANF0ur?ocid=msedgntp
Palaszczuk government has threatened to keep border closed
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/absolutely-outrageous-the-palaszczuk-government-has-threatened-to-keep-border-closed/ar-AANEosx?ocid=msedgntp
Unvaccinated NSW residents to be excluded from easing Covid restrictions
https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/human-body/unvaccinated-nsw-residents-to-be-excluded-from-easing-restrictions/news-story/bdeb56380ca2771c958c390318ec91f6?ck_st=false
The Australia Project - The plan to take Australia back by retired QLD police officer
https://odysee.com/@flossienightingale:5/IMG_1884:f
The Australia Project Website
https://theaustraliaproject.org/
Former Australian Police Officer Calls For Police To Wake Up
https://odysee.com/@TheAmericanJournal:2/Former-Australian-Police-Officer-Calls-For-Police-To-Wake-Up:2
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Superintendent Jamie Templeton Identified As the Officer Who Gave the Order To Use the Weapon and Acting Sergeant Kristian Schouten Opened Fire With Rubber Bullets on Civilians
https://www.melbournenationalreview.com/superintendent-jamie-templeton-of-the-special-operations-group-has-been-identified-as-the-officer-who-gave-the-order-to-use-the-weapon-and-acting-sergeant-kristian-schouten-opened-fire-with-rubber-bul/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!