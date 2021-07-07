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Accusations of Racism So Ubiquitous- Tragedies are Being Mocked Preemptively
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11 views • July 07, 2021
Travis Stackhouse, a black man, was sentenced to 20 years for killing his five year old son after the boy ate his Father's Day cheesecake. Travis was black. What would normally notes of sadness over a tragic loss of a young life, are being preempted by mocking questions wondering when they are going to blame white supremacy for the incident. The removal of agency, identity politics, continued accusations of racism have taken their toll on the public zeitgeist and people are now reflexively fighting back against the false accusations of white supremacy.
Many more people will join into the frey. Identity politics have successfully separated American people along racial lines.

#identitypolitics #racism #mocking

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Keywords
free speechracismpoliticsbill of rightselizabeth warrenidentity politicskkkus politicswhite supremacywhite privilegepushbackwisconsinmockingracism accusationsamerican privilege
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