[Oct 23, 2014] Quest4Truth Pre Conference Round Table (2.7K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This is a little taste of what is to come! In this special pre-conference episode, Doug Hamp, Rob Skiba, Derek and Sharon Gilbert, John McTernan, Doc Marquis, Daniel Duval and Freeman Fly each shared a little bit about what their talks will be about during the upcoming Quest4Truth Virtual Conference. Register at: http://www.theq4tconference.com/





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy