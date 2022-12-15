Daily Word * 12.6.2022 * Afterthought

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





My children, your time with Me continues to be the most important aspect of your success, both now and later. Yet so often, I am last on your lists. I am after your career. I am after family. I am after holidays. I am after your friends.





If the enemy succeeds, I will eventually be an afterthought altogether.





Do not sacrifice your connection to Me by giving up our time thinking it is less important because then I cannot warn you when disasters are about to strike. You have no other chance of safety or survival in what is about to transpire but you must choose your time with Me over other things.





Matthew 6:33





But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.





Psalm 119:105





Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.





James 4:8





Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.





Exodus 20:3





Thou shalt have no other gods before me.





Deuteronomy 6:5





And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.





Matthew 15:8





This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with lips; but their heart is far from me.





Matthew 10:38-39





And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.





Revelation 2:4





Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.