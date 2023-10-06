Omg. Zelensky looks shook, stuttering his way through interview after McCarthy was ousted from Speaker and US support for Ukraine is in jeopardy."The United States and uh I.. had a meeting with President Biden.. He is 100% support.. It is important of course.. Difficult election period for the United Stated.. Different voices.. Some of the voices are very strange..About this.. Also we will speak about this.. today .. uh."
This is all coming after the catastrophic optics of Zelensky and Trudeau giving a nazi a standing ovation in the halls of Canada's corrupt government.
Does he see the walls closing in?
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1710069808924918104?s=20
