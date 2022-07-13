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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Turpentine, Thyroid, Constipation, Parasites & Collagen on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (11.26.19)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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448 views • July 13, 2022

The problem with the “standard of care” model

Dr. Daniels tells us why she is no longer a licensed physician

Why pooping is so important

What’s so special about castor oil? Some believe that castor oil is bad to take internally

Dr. Daniels is responsible for creating the protocol using turpentine that we’ve talked so much about over the years; she tells us about her journey to the discovery of this miracle medicine

According to the 1899 Merck manual, turpentine was listed as a cure all

-Is there a connection between Parkinson’s and parasites?

-What are liver spots and how can you get rid of them?

-What does it mean when your liver enzymes are elevated?

-Dr. Daniels talks about the “bridge” pose in yoga

-Addressing eczema

-Dr. Daniels is 60 years young and has gorgeous plumped up skin; she tells us what she eats to get those results

-What causes edema?

-What causes canker sores?

-Dr. Daniels was vegan for 26 years and says, from experience, that it is not possible to get the proper nutrients without animal products

-Liver is an incredible food but needs to be eaten with salt, pepper, liver, and onions; Dr. Daniels explains the reasoning behind this recipe

-What is pho soup and what are the benefits?

-How to fix adrenal glands

and so much more!


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FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-turpentine-thyroid-constipation-parasites-collagen-from-animal-fat-november-26-2019/ 

Keywords
thyroidparasitesadrenal glandscanker sorescastor oiledemaparkinsonsone radio networkdr jennifer danielsturpentinepatrick timponemerck manual1899 merck manualliver enzymesliver spotseat liverpho soup
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