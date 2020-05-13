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CONGRESSO RECUO EM ATACAR PRESIDENTE JAIR BOLSONARO Imagens da CNN Brasil
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8 views • May 13, 2020
Roberto Jeferosn ê um grande Advogado e Politico, uma personalidade que repercute no mundo politico, pois ele possui o Dom da Retórica e da Palavra Ethos um verdadeiro Politico na grande assertividade da palavra além de representar um partido de grande foco Histórico do Brasil dai sua grande importância em momentos das incertezas Politica no Brasil sempre ê bom ouvir suas exclamações.
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