A Dire Warning Issued To All Catholics Regarding the Coming of the Prophesied ABOMINATION!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 4 hours ago According to the prophecies of approved mystic and visionary Marie-Julie Jahenny the eventual infiltration of the evil one within the church of Rome will lead to the institution of a new abominable inter-religious rite within the church itself!
Link to full episode with Xavier Ayral: https://youtu.be/_oEaGCQ9xQo
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTWNNkvvKB4