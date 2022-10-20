A Dire Warning Issued To All Catholics Regarding the Coming of the Prophesied ABOMINATION!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 4 hours ago According to the prophecies of approved mystic and visionary Marie-Julie Jahenny the eventual infiltration of the evil one within the church of Rome will lead to the institution of a new abominable inter-religious rite within the church itself!
Link to full episode with Xavier Ayral: https://youtu.be/_oEaGCQ9xQo
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTWNNkvvKB4
