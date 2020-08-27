Eugenics in the NHS - Liverpool Pathways

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Liverpool Pathways was the original name for the UK's disgusting NHS eugenics programme (aka "euthanasia" - with no consent from the sick individual or their relatives), whereby they deliberately dehydrate the elderly and sick babies to death. The programme was supposed to be axed, but it still continues today. It was simply "rebranded". They call the intentional murder of the sick "compassionate" in Britain. Steer clear of the "national health service" and care homes. Satanic fucks run Britain's so-called "health" services.
Euthanasia: the practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering - but in the UK, if you have a sick baby, or a sick elderly relative, then without their permission, and without your permission, they will end their life with sedation, and then withdraw fluids from them (dehydration).
Further Info:
Liverpool Care Pathway being 'rebranded' not axed:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/news/10487109/Liverpool-Care-Pathway-being-rebranded-not-axed.html
'Arrogance' of doctors STILL using banned death pathway because 'they think they know what's best for patients':
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3361844/Arrogance-doctors-using-banned-death-pathway-think-know-s-best-patients.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43niHT4RONI
Liverpool Pathways YT Channel