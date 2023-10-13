Create New Account
Laborers are warmly received by the people of Al-Ram, Palestine - Qalandia camp and Kafr Aqab
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Laborers are warmly received by the people of Al-Ram, (a Palestinian town which lies NE of Jerusalem, just outside the city's municipal border).#Qalandia camp, and Kafr Aqab who were assaulted by the occupation forces a short while ago at the entrance to the town of Al-Ram in occupied #AlQuds

