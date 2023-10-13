Laborers are warmly received by the people of Al-Ram, Palestine - Qalandia camp and Kafr Aqab

Laborers are warmly received by the people of Al-Ram, (a Palestinian town which lies NE of Jerusalem, just outside the city's municipal border).#Qalandia camp, and Kafr Aqab who were assaulted by the occupation forces a short while ago at the entrance to the town of Al-Ram in occupied #AlQuds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.