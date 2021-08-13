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Will: Schwarzenegger 'Screw Your Freedom' + WhistleBlower Nurse on Hospitals and more[12.08.2021].
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11 views • August 13, 2021
Note: I cutted some of the 'funny' stuff out...
This guy Schwarzenegger needs to SHUT UP and Die Off with the Shot.
Canadian nurse stands up and tells everyone what all the corrupt hospitals are doing to all nurses.
A compilation of videos showing you how everyone is being lied to.
wil paranormal
44842 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UK4Eh8prXGi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vl1r81-screw-your-freedom-says-schwarzenegger-nurse-blows-the-whistle-on-hospitals.html
This guy Schwarzenegger needs to SHUT UP and Die Off with the Shot.
Canadian nurse stands up and tells everyone what all the corrupt hospitals are doing to all nurses.
A compilation of videos showing you how everyone is being lied to.
wil paranormal
44842 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UK4Eh8prXGi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vl1r81-screw-your-freedom-says-schwarzenegger-nurse-blows-the-whistle-on-hospitals.html
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