Ben Armstrong: Did Jesse Ventura Expose a Global Genocidal Vaccine Plot in 2009?

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Ben Armstrong of The New American contends that Jesse Ventura’s 2009 TV series “Conspiracy Theory” may have been over the target. The similarities between what was described back then and what we are living now is quite intriguing.
Full Ben Armstrong Show: https://thenewamerican.com/did-jesse-ventura-expose-a-vaccine-plot-to-decrease-the-population-in-2009/
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/