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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 6) FBI Rats has NO place in our American States Assembly - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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0 view • July 18, 2021
We can't join them neither defeat them, but we can expose them using the Public Law. Our American States Assembly is subject to the Public Law. We face our enemy by standing peacefully under Public Law. We expose tyrannical activities using the Public Law. Our Assembly has no CEOs nor issuing executive orders. We are not secret society nor incorporation entity mercenaries. If that's not your cup of tea, feel free to leave anytime and join the District of Columbia either through its Municipal or Territorial government districts. Plotting activities inside our Assembly will be investigated and detected. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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