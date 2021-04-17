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A Brave UK Nurse Reports on Vaccination Nightmares and a Vaccine Horror Blog For the Ages
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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80 views • April 17, 2021
The other day I was watching videos and saw a great Covid 19 Vaccine one on UK Column where they received an anonymous message from a distraught nurse working in the United Kingdom health care system. She called out those that are issuing the vaccines as criminals and murderers and should be called out for literally killing their patients. At the same time I had see a wonderful Blog that Jim Stone Investigates shared on his website. I am sharing both with you. I have edited in the Covid 19 blog (which is looking at the many vaccine deaths and the media) and I am playing the sixteen minute 'passionate' recording from the distraught UK nurse as I run the slide show from the blog. This was only a portion from that blog as the owner of the blog has put together a great source of information. I have attached the link below to the fine blog.

Related Link:

https://hive.blog/covid-19/@blackwater-house/covid-19-or-frontline-workers-testimonies-and-vaers-reports-21-3-2021

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vaccineinjuredcovidvaccinesvaccinedeaths
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy