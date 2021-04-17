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A Brave UK Nurse Reports on Vaccination Nightmares and a Vaccine Horror Blog For the Ages
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80 views • April 17, 2021
The other day I was watching videos and saw a great Covid 19 Vaccine one on UK Column where they received an anonymous message from a distraught nurse working in the United Kingdom health care system. She called out those that are issuing the vaccines as criminals and murderers and should be called out for literally killing their patients. At the same time I had see a wonderful Blog that Jim Stone Investigates shared on his website. I am sharing both with you. I have edited in the Covid 19 blog (which is looking at the many vaccine deaths and the media) and I am playing the sixteen minute 'passionate' recording from the distraught UK nurse as I run the slide show from the blog. This was only a portion from that blog as the owner of the blog has put together a great source of information. I have attached the link below to the fine blog.
Related Link:
https://hive.blog/covid-19/@blackwater-house/covid-19-or-frontline-workers-testimonies-and-vaers-reports-21-3-2021
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Related Link:
https://hive.blog/covid-19/@blackwater-house/covid-19-or-frontline-workers-testimonies-and-vaers-reports-21-3-2021
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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