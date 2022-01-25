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SCAMDEMIC IS OVER! WE HAVE AWAKENED! [20 Min Truncated Version]
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91 views • January 25, 2022
SCAMDEMIC IS OVER! WE HAVE AWAKENED! [20 Min Truncated Version]
SCAMDEMIC IS OVER! WE HAVE AWAKENED!
COVID-19 - A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion [20 Min Truncated Version]
HOLY SHIT. I just realized this means the scamdemic is OVER. People KNOW. EVERYONE is awake. Senators and Congress SEE the CRIMES. There is no other outcome now, the way i see it, other than the complete and total collapse of the narrative.
I WONDER WHERE WE GO FROM HERE....
Critical thinkers already know most of this, of course, but the exciting part is people in GOV , Senate, Congress, and doctors and professionals ALL OVER THE WORLD know it now to! This will be the final PUSH that crests the wave to the fucking end. FINALLY!
-Shane
COVID-19 - A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion [A MASSIVE General Awakening] (Highlights)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/COVID-19-A-Second-Opinion--Panel-Discussion:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
____________
These five hours are an extremely useful education. Please, please view the video. If you can't sit down for five straight hours, please schedule an hour at each sitting until you have viewed all five hours. Every minute is jamb-packed with knowledge. We do not believe you will feel that you wasted your time.
Four Pillars of Pandemic Response
Dr. Peter McCullough
Pillar 1: Limit the spread
Dr. Bret Weinstein
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Pillar 2: Early at Home Treatment
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Harvey Risch
Dr. George Fareed
Dr. Pierre Kory
Dr. Richard Urso
Pillar 3: Hospital Treatment
Dr. Paul Marik
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Pillar 4: Vaccines
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. David Wiseman
2 Hour Custom Cut:
PART 3RESISTANCE CHICKS PRESENTS:COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A9xyUq2TN5lS/
INTRO: Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvImOlrv3uX1/
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel disc ussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
COVID-19: A Second Opinion
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/01/covid-19-a-second-opinion/
by Dr. Lee Vlietupdated on January 25, 2022
Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/covid-19-a-second-opinion/
COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion - My review
Posted on 1/24/2022, 8:30:22 PM by John Leland 1789
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4032389/posts
I viewed and recorded all five hours of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's very well done panel discussion entitled, COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION, today, January 24, 2022, 9:00am to 2:00pm Eastern.
I believe the education herein is of particular importance to us all. Please listen for the section (near the end) on the effect vaccines can have on reproduction, especially on the female ovaries, and women in their menopausal state. Do you want healthy children and grandchildren?
I viewed the live video myself in real time (Monday, January 24, 2022 9am to 2pm) and produced a separate audio recording. I produced 30 minute segments of the five hours of audio to place on my Spreaker account. https://www.spreaker.com/user/4822087. And here I out myself, obviously.
SCAMDEMIC IS OVER! WE HAVE AWAKENED!
COVID-19 - A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion [20 Min Truncated Version]
HOLY SHIT. I just realized this means the scamdemic is OVER. People KNOW. EVERYONE is awake. Senators and Congress SEE the CRIMES. There is no other outcome now, the way i see it, other than the complete and total collapse of the narrative.
I WONDER WHERE WE GO FROM HERE....
Critical thinkers already know most of this, of course, but the exciting part is people in GOV , Senate, Congress, and doctors and professionals ALL OVER THE WORLD know it now to! This will be the final PUSH that crests the wave to the fucking end. FINALLY!
-Shane
COVID-19 - A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion [A MASSIVE General Awakening] (Highlights)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/COVID-19-A-Second-Opinion--Panel-Discussion:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
____________
These five hours are an extremely useful education. Please, please view the video. If you can't sit down for five straight hours, please schedule an hour at each sitting until you have viewed all five hours. Every minute is jamb-packed with knowledge. We do not believe you will feel that you wasted your time.
Four Pillars of Pandemic Response
Dr. Peter McCullough
Pillar 1: Limit the spread
Dr. Bret Weinstein
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Pillar 2: Early at Home Treatment
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Harvey Risch
Dr. George Fareed
Dr. Pierre Kory
Dr. Richard Urso
Pillar 3: Hospital Treatment
Dr. Paul Marik
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Pillar 4: Vaccines
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. David Wiseman
2 Hour Custom Cut:
PART 3RESISTANCE CHICKS PRESENTS:COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A9xyUq2TN5lS/
INTRO: Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvImOlrv3uX1/
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel disc ussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
COVID-19: A Second Opinion
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/01/covid-19-a-second-opinion/
by Dr. Lee Vlietupdated on January 25, 2022
Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/covid-19-a-second-opinion/
COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION Panel Discussion - My review
Posted on 1/24/2022, 8:30:22 PM by John Leland 1789
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4032389/posts
I viewed and recorded all five hours of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's very well done panel discussion entitled, COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION, today, January 24, 2022, 9:00am to 2:00pm Eastern.
I believe the education herein is of particular importance to us all. Please listen for the section (near the end) on the effect vaccines can have on reproduction, especially on the female ovaries, and women in their menopausal state. Do you want healthy children and grandchildren?
I viewed the live video myself in real time (Monday, January 24, 2022 9am to 2pm) and produced a separate audio recording. I produced 30 minute segments of the five hours of audio to place on my Spreaker account. https://www.spreaker.com/user/4822087. And here I out myself, obviously.
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