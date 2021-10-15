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Are You Looking for a Job That Does Not Require the COVID-19 Vaccines? WE'RE NOW HIRING!!!
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521 views • October 15, 2021
www.GEI-USA.com
How much can you earn? $15 - $40 per hour
Immediate positions available
Text to apply at 918-639-9477
Positions available include: General labor, heavy equipment operator, Class-A CDL driver, foreman, etc.
How much can you earn? $15 - $40 per hour
Immediate positions available
Text to apply at 918-639-9477
Positions available include: General labor, heavy equipment operator, Class-A CDL driver, foreman, etc.
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