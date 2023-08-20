PART 2 - Western feminist nations now self-destructing & fake Christians caused human extermination

*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (August 2023). The accursed
Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers”
fake Christians and fake pastors redefined hundreds of Bible verses to replace
Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to remove all of God’s protection, to
release millions of these fallen angels and demons from the abyss, to take over
every key position in society and replace 33.3% of their Western feminist
nations’ population, by hiding it from the church donators and 6 billion humans
by condoning it with silence, so they deserve judgment by sword & famine
& plague & demon armies by these fallen angel devils that demon-possess
their reptilian hybrid & Draco avatar globalist elites demon spirits. The
key issue is self-worship and female rebellion and human pride and humanism
feminism and post-1960s accursed generation’s Western Satanism values of the
Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head
controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and fake pastors and
fake harlot Church that has brought about this human extermination. They are
the gangrene of society. They need to self-incriminate themselves by preaching
about themselves to as many humans left as possible, now! They do not worship
God and his love and his righteousness and his Word and his holiness and his
faith and his truth and his humility & service and his self-sacrifice, but
instead, these accursed Western feminist nations’ Satan Lucifer’s fake
Christians and fake unbiblical job position pastors worship self, and
reputations, and money, and church donations, and church donators, and safety
from assassination attempts, and safety from ridicule by church donators, and
pastors’ salaries, and pastors’ retirement pensions, and genetic descendant
idols, and fear, and ego, and falsehood, and deception, and leading of millions
of church donators to hell for self-interests. Therein lies the problem and
that is why Satan Lucifer placed them in his millions of churches. The millions
of Western feminist nations’ fake Christians and fake pastors have done an
excellent job for Satan Lucifer to kick out us real Christians out of their
churches and to block all of our tens of thousands of truths from the ears of
the church donators and 6 billion humans. When you have an evil heart like the
“naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and fake
pastors, then you bring all the demon spirits into your Western feminist
nations’ key jobs and into the bodies of your girls, and you get eaten by the
demons and devils, and when you have a holy heart like the real Christian
samurai warriors, then you keep out the evil from the earth and restrain the
spirit of the AntiChrist. It is a simple sermon, but yet, it is not preached by
Satan Lucifer’s millions of “ordained & allowed & trained &
non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake pastors, because it would
self-incriminate themselves and their church donators, and their 99% church
donators would form mob riots to try to stone them and throw them off a cliff,
just like the church members tried to do to Jesus. So the pastors help Satan
Lucifer to blind their church donators by modifying & diluting &
sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the sermon to make it
safe from self-incriminating themselves, and to take out all the real truths,
and to make it palatable to the blind ears of their church donators, and to
appease Satan Lucifer & his church member witch assassins who will try to kill
them with heart attacks & aneurisms and slaughter their families, and
prevent 99% of their church donators from slandering them to the entire
Christian community so that they will never hold a pastors’ job ever again.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.