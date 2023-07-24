I think this is 2 or 3 videos about this port merged together, Cynthia
The first part, Powerful Russian Strike on the Port of Reni on the Danube River was filmed from Romania. Ukrainians have also captured the strike and its aftermath in two other videos merged.
Footage of arrivals in the area of the Reni port of the Odessa region
Footage of Ukrainian anti aircraft fire and the arrival of a Geran drone at the port of Reni on the Romanian border in Odessa Oblast.
